Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect to remain in jail for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers believe Isela Camarena set multiple fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Surveillance video from the mosque shows a person in a black hoodie setting the fires.

"I noticed that the media is playing, in reports, significant sections of the surveillance footage, yet those of us defending Ms. Camarena have not been provided those copies," Lindsey Rosebrough, Camarena's defense, said.