Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect will remain in jail | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect will remain in jail

Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect will remain in jail

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 18, 2022 12:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect accused of setting multiple fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico will remain in jail until her trial.

Judge Stan Whitaker sided with a state decision to hold Isela Camarena in jail until her case is resolved. Prosecutors stated Jan. 4 they believed Camarena should remain in jail. 

Camarena was arrested Dec. 27 on felony arson charges. Security camera footage captured her allegedly intentionally starting fires Nov. 29 at the Center. 

Camarena appeared in court for the first time Dec. 30


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Out-of-state couple warns others after car is broken into at Albuquerque hotel
Out-of-state couple warns others after car is broken into at Albuquerque hotel
AFR identifies victim in fatal Monday morning fire
AFR identifies victim in fatal Monday morning fire
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for running Navajo Nation Missing Persons Updates
Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for running Navajo Nation Missing Persons Updates
Some New Mexico families scramble as schools switch to remote learning
Some New Mexico families scramble as schools switch to remote learning
White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)