Islamic Center of New Mexico arson suspect will remain in jail

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 18, 2022 12:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect accused of setting multiple fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico will remain in jail until her trial.
Judge Stan Whitaker sided with a state decision to hold Isela Camarena in jail until her case is resolved. Prosecutors stated Jan. 4 they believed Camarena should remain in jail.
Camarena was arrested Dec. 27 on felony arson charges. Security camera footage captured her allegedly intentionally starting fires Nov. 29 at the Center.
