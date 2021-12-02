Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping DWI suspect | KOB 4
Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping DWI suspect

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A now-former tribal police officer for a pueblo near Albuquerque faces felony charges accusing him of raping a woman he had arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Leon Martin remained jailed Thursday after being booked Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, demanding a bribe and violation of ethical principles of public service. Online court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Martin's behalf.

Isleta Pueblo Gov. Vernon Abeita said that Martin no longer was an officer for the pueblo’s police department.

Martin was arrested after a woman reported he raped her following a car crash.


