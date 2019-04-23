Isleta Resort & Casino to offer sports betting
KOB Web Staff
April 23, 2019 03:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Isleta Resort & Casino will become the latest casino in New Mexico to offer sports betting.
The resort plans to open its sports betting venue in the summer.
Isleta is the third casino in New Mexico to offer sports betting.
Santa Ana Star Casino and Buffalo Thunder began offering sports betting earlier in the year.
