Isleta woman makes history by being first Native woman to lead U.S. House prayer

Isleta Pueblo Governor Max Zuni said the Pueblo is honored and humbled that the values of Isleta were on display for the entire country.

"She'll be down in history for 100 years,” he said.

Zuni appointed Teller as the Chief Justice of Isleta Pueblo.

"I feel that it's not if you're a man or a woman, it's what you're knowledgeable about,” he said.Governor Zuni said he hopes to see more women fill Native leadership roles.

To read Rep. Haaland’s and Teller’s full remarks on the House floor, click here.