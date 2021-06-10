Isotopes concessionaire to hold job fair Thursday

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding a job fair at the Isotopes Park Thursday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Spectra, the exclusive concessionaire for Isotopes Park, is looking to hire more than 50 game-day positions on the spot.
All applicants should bring their resume, photo ID, Social Security card, and proof of alcohol certification if applicable.
Open positions include:
Applications can be found here.
