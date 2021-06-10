Isotopes concessionaire to hold job fair Thursday | KOB 4
Isotopes concessionaire to hold job fair Thursday

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 10, 2021 12:02 PM
Created: June 10, 2021 11:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding a job fair at the Isotopes Park Thursday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spectra, the exclusive concessionaire for Isotopes Park, is looking to hire more than 50 game-day positions on the spot.

All applicants should bring their resume, photo ID, Social Security card, and proof of alcohol certification if applicable.

Open positions include:

  • Bartenders
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Food runner
  • Hospitality attendants
  • Spectra Security
  • Suite attendants

Applications can be found here.


