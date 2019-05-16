Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
KOB Web Staff
May 16, 2019 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's expected to be a busy weekend around University and Avenida Cesar Chavez.
The Ty Murray Invitational will coincide with games at Isotopes Park and high school sporting events.
Parking around The Pit will be used for PBR and will cost $20 a vehicle.
Isotopes' fans can find $5 parking in the Stadium East and Stadium North lots adjacent to Dreamstyle Stadium and the UNM Track and Soccer Complex, the Science & Technology lots and the UNM lots north of Shields Street.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 16, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 06:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved