Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion

Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion

KOB Web Staff
May 16, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's expected to be a busy weekend around University and Avenida Cesar Chavez. 

Advertisement

The Ty Murray Invitational will coincide with games at Isotopes Park and high school sporting events.

Parking around The Pit will be used for PBR and will cost $20 a vehicle.

Isotopes' fans can find $5 parking in the Stadium East and Stadium North lots adjacent to Dreamstyle Stadium and the UNM Track and Soccer Complex, the Science & Technology lots and the UNM lots north of Shields Street.

Click here for a weekend parking map

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: May 16, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 06:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
Former NE Albuquerque Hastings building being transformed
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Advertisement




NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
NMSP: Officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
Woman travels from Canada to Albuquerque to get an abortion
DA's office moves forward with $1M International District crime plan
DA's office moves forward with $1M International District crime plan
NTSB: Helicopter pilot blamed himself in New Mexico crash
NTSB: Helicopter pilot blamed himself in New Mexico crash
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion
Isotopes games, PBR and NMAA events to coincide, cause congestion