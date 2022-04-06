Isotopes introduces new concession items for 2022 home opener

"The nice thing about all these sausages is they are not very heavy in fat content,” Griego said. “So if you're really watching your weight, these are probably the way to go.”

Griego has only been working with the team for a month and half, but officials say it did not take him long to hit a home run.

"Personally, I think he's really, pardon the pun, hit it out of the park," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

He also said park officials work hard to get the food just right because it is almost as important to fans as the game itself.

"The culinary experience, coming to a ballgame, is one of the most important things and one of the most special things about coming to a baseball game, probably more so than any other sport,” Traub said. "Our food and beverage experience here, our concessions experience here, as far as I'm concerned, has been unequaled in any venue throughout the entire country."

For anyone who wants to try the new menu for themselves, the Isotopes first home game is next Tuesday, April 12. Tickets are available now online.