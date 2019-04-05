Isotopes Park offering sensory friendly kits

"Sensory bags have headphones to block out the sound or loud noises for those with sound sensitivities, sunglasses for light sensitivity, gloves for those who have sensitivity to touch and fidgets," said Montoya.

Mark Twain Elementary students got to try out the kits Friday, as well as interact with Isotopes players.

"We're so grateful as an organization. I, myself, have two boys with autism so this is going to go a long way for them to enjoy the ballpark in a more friendly way," said Christina Angel-Jolly, executive director of the New Mexico Autism Society.

People will be able to check out the kits and return them after the game.

It's about making sure no one is left behind.

"Everybody deserves that opportunity to have a good time at the ballpark, so we want to try to accommodate as much as we can," said Montoya.