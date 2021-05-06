Isotopes ready to kick off season

Brandon Ortega
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Isotopes will play their first game at The Lab in 600 days Thursday.
Manager Warren Schaeffer and the Isotopes spent the last few days practices.
Most of the team and staff arrived in Albuquerque on Monday to get settled in.
This will be Schaeffer's first game as the team's manager.
"I haven't managed a real game in two years," he said. "I am looking forward to it, to getting back out there and all the guys are too, and, you know, maybe the first game will be a little bit of butterflies."
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
