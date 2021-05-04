Isotopes set to reopen with new COVID-safe practices

Traub said fans should expect to see some new changes to keep everyone safe. Those new additions include touchless water fountains, blocked off benches, Plexiglass, and signs reminding people to keep their masks on and refrain from asking for autographs.

People can still stand in line to order food, but must remain socially distanced. There will also be the option of ordering food online, then waiting to be notified when it’s ready via text message.

"We've been talking about all these changes since last May, or March even. And we've been talking to the city and the city did a good job responding to a lot of the things we've discussed over the last year, plus,” Traub said.

Because Bernalillo County recently moved from Level Yellow to Level Green, the Isotopes and New Mexico United soccer teams can increase their attendance from 25 percent to 50 percent. However, the clubs plan on selling less than that to make room for social distancing.

"Ticket sales have been terrific for all six games. There are seats still remaining. Again, that's another thing we want people to do is buy their tickets online,” Traub said.

The Isotopes will play the Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday at 6:30 p.m.