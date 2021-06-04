Isotopes team up with state health officials to offer COVID-19 vaccine at games

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 04, 2021 10:09 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 08:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Isotopes game Friday night.
The initiative was part of a partnership with the Isotopes, New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and the New Mexico National Guard.
"We want to go where people are, give them the opportunity and convenience and this is an opportunity for us to work with sports which is all about health and public health," said Christopher Novak, who is with the NMDOH.
People 12 and older were offered the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the vaccine also got free tickets to future games.
The Isotopes said they were more than happy to team up with the state when they reached out.
"We've been talking about doing something like this internally since our season started on May the 6th," said John Traub, Isotopes general manager. "Fortunately, the state reached out to us right at the right time."
The vaccines will be offered at games through Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company