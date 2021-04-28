Isotopes tickets on sale Wednesday morning | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 28, 2021 07:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tickets to the Albuquerque Isotopes' 12 home games for the month of May will go on sale Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. 

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online only by logging into abqisotopes.com.

Due to capacity limits, individual game tickets will be sold on a month-by-month basis. 

The Isotopes open their season May 5 against the Sugar Land Skeeters. 

COVID-safe practices will be implemented at Isotopes Park. Click here to learn more about what you can expect at the field.


