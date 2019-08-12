Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso
KOB Web Staff
August 12, 2019 12:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who attend Monday night's Isotopes' game can also donate blood.
The team is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services to host a blood drive in support of El Paso, which was the target of a mass shooting on Aug. 3.
People who donate blood, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will receive a ticket voucher for an upcoming Isotopes home game.
