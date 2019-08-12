Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso

Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso

KOB Web Staff
August 12, 2019 12:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who attend Monday night's Isotopes' game can also donate blood.

Advertisement

The team is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services to host a blood drive in support of El Paso, which was the target of a mass shooting on Aug. 3.

People who donate blood, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will receive a ticket voucher for an upcoming Isotopes home game.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 12, 2019 12:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor names new education secretary
Governor names new education secretary
One year later: Community remembers Rio Rancho girl who was raped, killed
One year later: Community remembers Rio Rancho girl who was raped, killed
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday
New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday
Abuela Cooks: Posole
Abuela Cooks: Posole
Advertisement




Governor names new education secretary
Governor names new education secretary
AG says 'irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
AG says 'irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso
Isotopes to host blood drive to help El Paso
Summer ends, school year begins for APS
Summer ends, school year begins for APS
2 education groups urge caution on New Mexico tests revamp
2 education groups urge caution on New Mexico tests revamp