Isotopes, United prepared to welcome more fans to the stands

Opening these gates after the 2020 season was canceled is emotional.

"We lost a very very dear member of our team of our staff to COVID complications back in November," Traub said. "Somebody who had been with us for almost 20 years. Its' been difficult and tomorrow represents you know a chance for some closure."

"Baseball has always been a part of the healing process in this country, and certainly now it's never been more important than it is now to provide that healing for communities," Traub added.

New Mexico United will play their first home game of the season May 15.

Peter Trevisani, owner of the team, is happy to welcome more people to watch the game. But he said safety will still be a priority.

"We're really expected to be packed ,and not quite packed, but semi packed and certainly loud," he said.