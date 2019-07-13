Isotopes volunteers help renovate Thunderbird Little League field
Joy Wang
July 13, 2019 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The hot weather didn't stop dozens of volunteers with the Albuquerque Isotopes from helping a local little league with big dreams.
The Isotopes were chosen as one of 15 MiLB teams partnering with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to help their local little league.
"It's great to build it from the youth level on to the pros," said Andrew Cockrum with the Isotopes.
The team worked to revamp the Thunderbird Little League's home field Saturday. Volunteers painted the stands and updated the fencing.
"They can come to a nice complex, hopefully a safer complex," said Valerie Sisneros with Thunderbird Little League. "We have a lot of projects to do and we're thankful for their investment in our community."
Credits
Updated: July 13, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 08:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved