Isotopes volunteers help renovate Thunderbird Little League field | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Isotopes volunteers help renovate Thunderbird Little League field

Joy Wang
July 13, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The hot weather didn't stop dozens of volunteers with the Albuquerque Isotopes from helping a local little league with big dreams. 

Advertisement

The Isotopes were chosen as one of 15 MiLB teams partnering with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to help their local little league. 

"It's great to build it from the youth level on to the pros," said Andrew Cockrum with the Isotopes.

The team worked to revamp the Thunderbird Little League's home field Saturday. Volunteers painted the stands and updated the fencing. 

"They can come to a nice complex, hopefully a safer complex," said Valerie Sisneros with Thunderbird Little League. "We have a lot of projects to do and we're thankful for their investment in our community." 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: July 13, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 08:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis
State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis
Rock climber dies after falling 140 feet in the Sandias
Rock climber dies after falling 140 feet in the Sandias
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire
Bernalillo County animal shelter in need of foster homes
Bernalillo County animal shelter in need of foster homes
Report: Albuquerque's top neighborhoods for millennials
Report: Albuquerque's top neighborhoods for millennials
Advertisement




Bernalillo County animal shelter in need of foster homes
Bernalillo County animal shelter in need of foster homes
Isotopes volunteers help renovate Thunderbird Little League field
Isotopes volunteers help renovate Thunderbird Little League field
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire
State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis
State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis
Hundreds of guns turned in during APD's first buyback event
Hundreds of guns turned in during APD's first buyback event