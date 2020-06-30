Isotopes' 2020 season canceled | KOB 4
Isotopes' 2020 season canceled

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2020 03:10 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 01:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been canceled. 

The Albuquerque Isotopes, which is part of MiLB, expect to resume play in 2021.

John Traub, Isotopes Vice President and General Manager, said the organization will reach out to people with tickets to games to make other arrangements. 

On Monday, the Colorado Rockies announced the organization would use Isotopes Park as a satellite training site. 

Traub said the Rockies expect players to start arriving in Albuquerque by mid-July.


