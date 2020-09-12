'It is a silent killer': Doctors encourage regular checkups to catch aneurysms before they strike

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —As the pandemic drags on, medical experts are encouraging people to schedule their routine checkups. Now, many are worried that people who don’t could overlook a condition that they're calling a silent killer: aneurysms.
“What my biggest concern is that these aneurysms do not cause any symptoms at all,” said Dr. Steve Henao, with Lovelace. “It is a silent killer, and so we depend on routine follow up for our patients to come in and get checked, and the biggest hurdle is the public's concern for getting COVID while sitting in a waiting room.”
Hospitals have taken steps to ensure medical staff and patients are safe by requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing.
“There's consistently, for the last 20 or 30 years, there's 200,000 ruptured aneurysms a year, and despite increased screening, we still have too many people that slip through the cracks. So older patients, older men, people with family histories, people who have smoked—they need to be aggressively screened to identify these patients and then we can follow them proactively, and we can repair them before they rupture,” said Dr. Richard Wilkerson, with Lovelace.
There are certain triggers that can lead to the degeneration of the largest blood vessel in your body such as smoking. It takes as few as 100 cigarettes in a lifetime, which includes second hand smoke.
“Maybe in their past history, father, grandfather, great-grandfather died from a sudden unexplainable death, and had an exposure to cigarette smoke. That may mean that it could have been an aneurysm,” Dr. Henao said.
New technology is available to help treat patients who were harder to help in the past. In July, three cardiovascular surgeons at the New Mexico Heart Institute used a new decide called the Alto Graft.
“What this particular device does is it takes a subset of patients that we would say either need a large open operation, or we just tell them, ‘You know, I don't think it's in your best interest to have this fix,’ and it's really opening the door for us fixing a different subset of this population,” said Dr. Trent Proffitt, with Lovelace.
The bottom line: doctors said some things can’t and shouldn’t wait.
