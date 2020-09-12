'It is a silent killer': Doctors encourage regular checkups to catch aneurysms before they strike

There are certain triggers that can lead to the degeneration of the largest blood vessel in your body such as smoking. It takes as few as 100 cigarettes in a lifetime, which includes second hand smoke.

“Maybe in their past history, father, grandfather, great-grandfather died from a sudden unexplainable death, and had an exposure to cigarette smoke. That may mean that it could have been an aneurysm,” Dr. Henao said.

New technology is available to help treat patients who were harder to help in the past. In July, three cardiovascular surgeons at the New Mexico Heart Institute used a new decide called the Alto Graft.

“What this particular device does is it takes a subset of patients that we would say either need a large open operation, or we just tell them, ‘You know, I don't think it's in your best interest to have this fix,’ and it's really opening the door for us fixing a different subset of this population,” said Dr. Trent Proffitt, with Lovelace.

The bottom line: doctors said some things can’t and shouldn’t wait.