'It was a random act of violence': Albuquerque mother shot, killed at gas station

"Kayla and her family were basically going to Top Golf when they pulled into the gas station to gas up - heading out. When they weren't at the gas station for 10 seconds when they were ambushed."

She says the vehicle was full.

"The driver that was hit was Kayla's finance. He was grazed in the forehead. And Kayla was hit in the face."

Her fiancé drove away with Montaño's 7-year-old daughter in the back seat. Montaño's 20-year-old brother and his girlfriend were also in the car, according to De Avila.

"This was completely random," said De Avila.

She says the family was too distraught to speak with KOB 4, but they are hoping anyone who might have seen what happened will call 242-COPS.

"She loved being a mom, raising her little girl was a priority for her. Everything she did was for her," De Avila said.

They are still waiting for answers - and hoping for justice.

KOB 4 reached out to police, asking for an update on this case and if, in fact, it was a random shooting. But a police spokesperson says there is nothing new to release on this shooting.

If you want to help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.