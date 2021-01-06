'It's absolutely devastating': UNM law experts weighs in on Capitol Hill riots

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 06, 2021 10:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4's Steve Soliz caught up with UNM law expert professor Joshua Kastenberg to hear his thoughts about the riots on Capitol Hill.
"It's absolutely devastating," Kastenberg said. "Is it devastating, and you see the heartfelt comments from leaders of world democracies that we rely on—Germany, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Israel."
Click the video above to watch the entire interview.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company