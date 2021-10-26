'It's not going to be tolerated': Sheriff speaks on alleged locker room assault at Hot Springs HS

"It's despicable, it's disgusting, and we have to send a message it's not going to be tolerated," Hamilton said.

Since the investigation began, two more victims have come forward identifying some of the same boys responsible in the latest alleged attack. The sheriff also said they have obtained a Snapchat video of the attack.

"It's an opportunity to use this device right here to get your 15 minutes of fame," Hamilton said. "This appears to be what this incident was all about – they staged this incident in order for one of the students to capture video and post this out there."

The Truth or Consequences school district was absent from the news conference Tuesday. They were reportedly invited by the sheriff to participate, but declined. The sheriff defended their decision.

"And I believe that the high school football coach has voluntarily resigned as a result of it," Hamilton said.

The sheriff said there is no evidence that any coach or staff member knew about the incident, but it was promptly reported.

"I don't want you to be angry at these kids, I don't want you to be angry at the victim. I surely don't want you to be angry at school administration or school staff," Hamilton said. "They had to do what they had to do to ensure that they're providing a safe environment for our children."