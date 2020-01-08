'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife

Joy Wang
Created: January 08, 2020 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An 87-year-old widower lost his wife for the second time after thieves broke into his home and stole her ashes.
Anthony Trezza’s wife, June, died one year ago. The two were married for 66 years.
“We graduated high school in 1950 and we met in seventh grade,” Trezza said.
Trezza said he came home Tuesday to find to find his home had been ransacked. His guns, rings, and beloved June were taken from his home.
“They took her from me. I mean, what are they going to do with her ashes you know?” Trezza said.
Trezza said he only had his wife’s ashes for a few months because she wanted to donate her body to science after she died. The hospital took 11 months to return her ashes to Trezza.
“It's the only thing I had,” he said.
Now Trezza is pleading for the return of his wife so she can finally rest at home.
“I'm very very mad about this whole thing and why this thing is done is beyond me. because they really didn't get that much,” he said. “They got a revolver, they got a shotgun and a box with her ashes.”
