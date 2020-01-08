'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife

“They took her from me. I mean, what are they going to do with her ashes you know?” Trezza said.

Trezza said he only had his wife’s ashes for a few months because she wanted to donate her body to science after she died. The hospital took 11 months to return her ashes to Trezza.

“It's the only thing I had,” he said.

Now Trezza is pleading for the return of his wife so she can finally rest at home.

“I'm very very mad about this whole thing and why this thing is done is beyond me. because they really didn't get that much,” he said. “They got a revolver, they got a shotgun and a box with her ashes.”