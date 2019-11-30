'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses

“It's up and running. We saw it going this morning so we want to check it out, see what all the fuss is about,” said ART passenger, Palma Lyon.

Another rider named Roley said he is pretty pleased with ART so far.

“I heard about it on the news and I wanted to try it,” Roley said. “I’m enjoying it.”

For passengers like John Ford, ART will quickly become a necessity.

“I never drove. I'm 65. I ain't with the fast and the furious. No fast and the furious. Not in my system,” Ford said.

Ford was able to get a lift to the flea market for free, courtesy of ART.

"Being able, considerately. It's good to be able," Ford added.

People can ride the ART buses for free until Jan 2.