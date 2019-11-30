'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses

Grace Reader
Created: November 30, 2019 07:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People tested out the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit system Saturday for its inaugural day.
After more than three years of waiting, ART is now fully operational.
“We're very, very relieved that we can get this underway and finally get this going,” said Albuquerque Ride spokesman, Rick DeReyes.
Some people said the new bus system will take some getting used to, but they are thrilled nonetheless to give it a try.
“It's up and running. We saw it going this morning so we want to check it out, see what all the fuss is about,” said ART passenger, Palma Lyon.
Another rider named Roley said he is pretty pleased with ART so far.
“I heard about it on the news and I wanted to try it,” Roley said. “I’m enjoying it.”
For passengers like John Ford, ART will quickly become a necessity.
“I never drove. I'm 65. I ain't with the fast and the furious. No fast and the furious. Not in my system,” Ford said.
Ford was able to get a lift to the flea market for free, courtesy of ART.
"Being able, considerately. It's good to be able," Ford added.
People can ride the ART buses for free until Jan 2.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company