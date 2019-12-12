Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the storied mixed martial arts gym that has trained UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones and other notable fighters, will offer naming rights.

Gym co-owner Greg Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he and fellow owner Mike Winkeljohn will begin entertaining naming rights offers for their globally known training facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.