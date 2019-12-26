Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts' | KOB 4
Advertisement

Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts'

Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts'

The Associated Press
Created: December 26, 2019 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Jackson Wink MMA Academy is planning to offer mixed martial arts fans a chance to travel to New Mexico and train like its fighters.

Gym co-owner Greg Jackson told The Associated Press he will begin providing personalized packages for fans who want to train as a mixed martial artist in Albuquerque, New Mexico's high altitude.

Advertisement

He says trainees will get a chance to run in the Sandia Mountains and exercise along the Rio Grande.

The move comes after New Mexico created an outdoor office as part of a push to build on hiking, biking and other recreational offerings across the state's diverse landscapes.
    


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho Police: 4 people dead in Northern Meadows shooting
Rio Rancho Police: 4 people dead in Northern Meadows shooting
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Advertisement


Rio Rancho Police: 4 people dead in Northern Meadows shooting
Rio Rancho Police: 4 people dead in Northern Meadows shooting
La Luna Bakery serves hundreds of Christmas meals for homeless
La Luna Bakery serves hundreds of Christmas meals for homeless
Utility extends aid for Navajo workforce scholarship program
Utility extends aid for Navajo workforce scholarship program
Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts'
Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts'
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries