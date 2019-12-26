Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans 'travel workouts'

The Associated Press
Created: December 26, 2019 06:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Jackson Wink MMA Academy is planning to offer mixed martial arts fans a chance to travel to New Mexico and train like its fighters.
Gym co-owner Greg Jackson told The Associated Press he will begin providing personalized packages for fans who want to train as a mixed martial artist in Albuquerque, New Mexico's high altitude.
He says trainees will get a chance to run in the Sandia Mountains and exercise along the Rio Grande.
The move comes after New Mexico created an outdoor office as part of a push to build on hiking, biking and other recreational offerings across the state's diverse landscapes.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)