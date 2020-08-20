Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who has been implicated in the death of Jacqueline Vigil has a lengthy criminal history.
Luis Talamantes, who has not been charged with Vigil's death, was in the country illegally.
According to a 20-page motion filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office on asking a judge to give Talamantes 20 years behind bars for the illegaly re-entry.
Since 2008, Talamantes has also been charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting from a moving vehicle.
He spent about four years behind bars before getting arrested in Colorado and being deported for a third time.
Prosecutors say three months later, he made his way back into the country illegally, and on Nov. 19, he shot and killed Vigil in her driveway.
Talamantes is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges of re-entering the country illegally next month.
The district attorney's office said the federal charges of illegally re-entering the country will not impact potential charges in Vigil's case.
"The federal case won't impact our ability to prosecute Luis Talamantes for the murder of Jacqueline Vigil. We will not have to wait for his federal sentence to end," a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.
