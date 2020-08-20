Jacqueline Vigil murder suspect has lengthy criminal history

He spent about four years behind bars before getting arrested in Colorado and being deported for a third time.

Prosecutors say three months later, he made his way back into the country illegally, and on Nov. 19, he shot and killed Vigil in her driveway.

Talamantes is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges of re-entering the country illegally next month.

The district attorney's office said the federal charges of illegally re-entering the country will not impact potential charges in Vigil's case.

"The federal case won't impact our ability to prosecute Luis Talamantes for the murder of Jacqueline Vigil. We will not have to wait for his federal sentence to end," a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.