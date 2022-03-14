Jaramillo faces judge for first time since deadly I-25 crash

The judge made sure Jaramillo knew what she was doing by waiving the time limit for the pretrial detention hearing.

"Yes, your honor,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo's defense attorney told KOB 4 the reason they pushed back the hearings is because he's still waiting on discovery from the prosecution. The state will be calling witnesses next week, and he needs time to review evidence.

Before they settled on a date for those hearings, the prosecution read the nine charges that Jaramillo is facing. They range from first degree murder, to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, to reckless driving.

"As a basic sentence, the defendant is looking at two life sentences plus up to 13 years and three months of incarceration and a $31,100 fine," said Kent Wahlquist, First Judicial District Attorney's office.

The judge decided on next Thursday for the preliminary and dangerousness hearings.