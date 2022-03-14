Jaramillo faces judge for first time since deadly I-25 crash

Giuli Frendak
Updated: March 14, 2022 05:25 PM
Created: March 14, 2022 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The push for justice for two first responders began in a Santa Fe courtroom as the suspect in a deadly pursuit, Jeannine Jaramillo, faced a judge. It comes just days after Robert Duran and Frank Lovato were laid to rest.
Eight minutes was all the time it took for a judge to decide what's next for Jaramillo. Jaramillo waived her right to the 10-day time limit for a dangerousness hearing in Santa Fe, so now that won't happen until next week.
In her first appearance, the prosecution read the list of charges she's facing, and scheduling for next week's preliminary and dangerousness hearings. Jaramillo entered the courtroom with her broken arm in a sling-- it's the first time we've seen her on camera since we approached her at a home in Albuquerque two weeks ago.
The judge made sure Jaramillo knew what she was doing by waiving the time limit for the pretrial detention hearing.
"Yes, your honor,” said Jaramillo.
Jaramillo's defense attorney told KOB 4 the reason they pushed back the hearings is because he's still waiting on discovery from the prosecution. The state will be calling witnesses next week, and he needs time to review evidence.
Before they settled on a date for those hearings, the prosecution read the nine charges that Jaramillo is facing. They range from first degree murder, to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, to reckless driving.
"As a basic sentence, the defendant is looking at two life sentences plus up to 13 years and three months of incarceration and a $31,100 fine," said Kent Wahlquist, First Judicial District Attorney's office.
The judge decided on next Thursday for the preliminary and dangerousness hearings.
