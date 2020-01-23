Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 23, 2020 07:11 PM
Created: January 23, 2020 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Jeep that a father and daughter had been working on was stolen in Albuquerque.

“She actually put her own time, her own money into the vehicle to make it the way she wanted it for her first vehicle,” said Dominic Archuleta.

Advertisement

He and his daughter spent six months fixing the Jeep up.

They put a lift on it, removed the sunroof, put in new interior and steering.

“I was going to get everything finished, buttoned up for her and she was going to have it this weekend,” Archuleta said.

On Wednesday, he drove the Jeep to work in downtown Albuquerque, and it was stolen off the street.

“Here at the park-and-pay near Tijeras and 8th Street,” Archuleta said.

Archuleta said he has parked in the same area for the past two year, and never had a problem.

He said telling his daughter that someone stole her Jeep was extremely difficult.

“All she said is at first she was like, 'please tell me you're lying.’ I told her, unfortunately, ‘baby, “I’m not,’ and after that it went to, 'OK well I’m going to go cry now.'”

Archuleta reported the theft to police, but he is now asking for the public’s help.

“I’m really frustrated,” he said. “I’m not happy with the way the system is going. I’m not happy with the way Albuquerque is not getting the crime problem that we have addressed.”

Archuleta says this Jeep was recently Rhino-lined, so it will be rough to the touch.

Anyone with information about the Jeep is encouraged to contact police.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill
AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill
How to report potholes to the city and file a claim for damages
How to report potholes to the city and file a claim for damages
Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash
Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash
Advertisement


Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Car thief to be held in jail pending trial
Car thief to be held in jail pending trial
Proposed bill would force sex offenders from other states register in NM
Proposed bill would force sex offenders from other states register in NM
UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech
UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech
Short-term rental operators could face licensing fee in Albuquerque
Short-term rental operators could face licensing fee in Albuquerque