Jemez community concerned over commercial firewood ban
Jemez community concerned over commercial firewood ban

Ryan Laughlin
October 21, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBQUERQUE, N.M.– An Arizona court order that prohibits commercial wood cutting has a Jemez community worried for the upcoming winter.

The ban was issued to protect the habitat of the endangered Mexican spotted owl. Although the ban does not affect wood cutting for personal use, resident Mark Staehlin said not everyone has the ability to cut their own wood.

"They can't do it themselves. They're elderly, or don't have the time,” Staehlin said.

Others who work in the commercial woodcutting industry are also out of a job.

"Well I have some personal friends that gotten laid off,” Staehlin said.

U.S. Forest Service officials have asked the court to resume work, saying that the wood industry has minimal impact on the owl’s habitat.

The Arizona judge has yet to clarify if commercial cutting can resume. Until then, more people continue to lose work while they await a favorable ruling.

Ryan Laughlin


Created: October 21, 2019 06:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company.

