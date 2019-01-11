Teen accused in cousin's death to remain behind bars
KOB Web Staff
January 11, 2019 10:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque teenager accused of killing his 9-year-old cousin will remain behind bars until his trial.
Police say 15-year-old Jeramiah Morfin led investigator's to the girl's body in an arroyo near Unser and Gibson over the weekend.
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office says Morfin will be tried as an adult.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: January 11, 2019 10:48 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved