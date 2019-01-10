Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin | KOB 4
Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 10:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque teenager who admitted to killing his 9-year-old cousin will be tried as an adult.

According to the Bernalillo County DA's Office, a hearing for 15-year-old Jeremiah Morfin is scheduled for tomorrow as prosecutors push to keep him behind bars until trial.

Police say Morfin led investigators to the girl’s body in an arroyo near Unser and Gibson over the weekend.

Investigators say the girl’s body showed signs of blunt force trauma and possible sexual assault.

According to police, Morfin left a note saying he killed her.

