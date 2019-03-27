Jersey Mike's, Make a Wish team up to help make kids' dreams come true
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Jersey Mike's is teaming up with the Make a Wish Foundation Wednesday to help make kids' dreams come true.
Today 100% of the restaurants proceeds will go to Make a Wish.
It's all a part of the chain's 9th Annual Day of Giving. They're hoping to fulfill at least four kid's wishes through today's effort.
All seven Jersey Mike's locations in Albuquerque are participating in today's effort. Click here to find a location near you, store hours and more..
