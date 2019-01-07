Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case

According to Kelley, she let an unknown man inside the apartment who was looking for her cousin Fabian Gonzales. She says that man then killed Victoria as gang retaliation against Gonzales.

Kelley was supposed to stand trial for the death of Victoria Martens, beginning this week.

Victoria's mother, Michelle Martens, entered into a plea deal in 2018. She pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death. She faces 12-15 years in prison

Gonzales is still awaiting trial and the fourth suspect has not been caught.

