Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Joshua Panas
January 07, 2019 11:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jessica Kelley entered into a plea deal, pleading no contest to six charges related to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.
The judge accepted the plea deal Monday morning.
The judge rejected a previous plea deal in September 2018. Judge Charles Brown said prosecutors didn't effectively make their case after asking Kelley about the night of the murder.
According to Kelley, she let an unknown man inside the apartment who was looking for her cousin Fabian Gonzales. She says that man then killed Victoria as gang retaliation against Gonzales.
Kelley was supposed to stand trial for the death of Victoria Martens, beginning this week.
Victoria's mother, Michelle Martens, entered into a plea deal in 2018. She pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death. She faces 12-15 years in prison
Gonzales is still awaiting trial and the fourth suspect has not been caught.
