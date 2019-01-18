Jessica Kelley moved to western NM prison | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
January 18, 2019 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The woman who was implicated in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens has been moved from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants.

That's where Kelley will be serving her seven-year sentence for a drug charged that she pleaded guilty to in 2017.

Kelley has not been sentenced in the Victoria Martens case. She pleaded no contest to six charges related to the death of Victoria.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Kelley faces up 50 years in prison on those charges. 

Kelley will be sentenced following Fabian Gonzales' trial. He's charged with child abuse resulting in death. Michelle Martens, Victoria's mother, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death in 2018. An unknown fourth suspect has not been caught.

