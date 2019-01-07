Jury selection continues in trial for Victoria Martens murder suspect | KOB 4
Jury selection continues in trial for Victoria Martens murder suspect

Marian Camacho
January 07, 2019 06:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Jury selection continues Monday for Jessica Kelley, a suspect in the brutal murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

The prosecution and defense have already excused about 115 jurors from a pool of nearly 500. According to the District Attorney's Office, more than 150 others have been flagged, but the defense says the reasons why should not be brought up to the media.

The defense also does not want cameras allowed in the courtroom for the trial.

Judge Charles Brown was expected to review those concerns over the weekend and call back any potential jurors Tuesday at the earliest.

Kelley faces charges of murder and child abuse resulting in death after other charges were dropped on Friday

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 07, 2019 06:12 AM

