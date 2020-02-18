Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree | KOB 4
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 18, 2020 11:22 AM
Created: February 18, 2020 07:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two stores in northeast Albuquerque was rammed by stolen trucks early Tuesday morning. 

One truck had rammed into the front of Dad's Fine Jewelers, a jewelry store on Wyoming near Constitution, at around 4 a.m. The owner of the store, Pat Long, said that whoever crashed the truck fled the scene on foot after stealing jewelry from the store. 

Long said a similar incident happened at a gun shop fairly close by.

Another truck had rammed into the side of Butch's Guns on Candelaria, near Princeton. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to the area just before 6 a.m. 

Police said a total of four white trucks were stolen from McDade-Woodcock Inc., an electrical business just south of the gun shop. Police are still searching for two of those trucks. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


