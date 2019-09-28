Job growth accelerates in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Job growth accelerates in New Mexico

Job growth accelerates in New Mexico

The Associated Press
September 28, 2019 09:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A vice president and research adviser to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says job growth in New Mexico is accelerating.
    
Dallas-branch Federal Reserve Vice President Mine Yucel told a panel of state legislators Friday that job growth for the current year already has eclipsed 2018 growth.
    
She says the state economy is on track to add 20,000 jobs by year's end and that construction is the fastest growing sector for employment. Statewide, employment has increased 2.6% since 2018.
    
Yucel also noted a growing dependence by New Mexico state government on revenues from the oil industry.
    
State lawmakers are investing a windfall in tax revenue into road construction, higher public-sector salaries and incentives for the film industry.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 28, 2019 09:16 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
APD investigating another homicide
APD investigating another homicide
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Advertisement



Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Job growth accelerates in New Mexico
Job growth accelerates in New Mexico
Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69
Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69
Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Woman says coyotes have attacked animals in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM
Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM