Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility

Brittany Costello
April 17, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia may re-open.

CoreCivic has listed job posting on its website.

The facility was closed in 2017, crippling a community.

“You looked up and you'd start to see businesses start to struggle and, in some cases, close and that was a huge impact on the economic vitality of the area,” said Wayne Johnson, Torrance County Manager.

The county not only lost money from taxes and gross receipts, but it also added the costs of not having a jail to house inmates.

Deputies now drive nearly three hours, round trip, to Santa Fe County to take suspects to and from jail.

“It hasn't been easy on the county,” Johnson said. “Money that we might have used in other way to hire additional EMTs or for public safety, in general, had to go to the transportation of handling prisoners,” Johnson said.

However, people in the area became hopeful after seeing CoreCivic list job postings for the facility.

“We welcome the jail reopening,” Johnson said. “We would work really hard to facilitate that.”

The posting says the facility would be a “potential partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

KOB reached out to ICE. A spokesperson said, "to maintain the integrity of the contracting process, ICE does not discuss contracts that may be in negotiation."

CoreCivic said it's starting the hiring and training process to make sure they're positioned to meet any emerging needs.

However, officials said they are not in a position to make any announcements about a contract.

