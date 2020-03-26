Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque

Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 26, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: March 26, 2020 09:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones was arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to the criminal complaint, officers had responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central after hearing gunshots. They noticed a parked vehicle nearby with the engine running. Police say the driver, Jon 'Bones' Jones, said he didn't know anything about the shots fired. 

Advertisement

Police noticed Jones was showing signs of intoxication. He told officers he was driving earlier and had the intention to drive again. 

Police said Jones consented to field sobriety tests where he performed poorly. Breathalyzer test results show that he was at least twice above the legal limit. 

According to the complaint, officers found a black handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml behind the passenger seat. 

Jones is facing charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container. This is his second DUI. 

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority." 

MORE: 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel
Advertisement


Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., heads to a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak