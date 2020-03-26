Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones was arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to the criminal complaint, officers had responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central after hearing gunshots. They noticed a parked vehicle nearby with the engine running. Police say the driver, Jon 'Bones' Jones, said he didn't know anything about the shots fired.
Police noticed Jones was showing signs of intoxication. He told officers he was driving earlier and had the intention to drive again.
Police said Jones consented to field sobriety tests where he performed poorly. Breathalyzer test results show that he was at least twice above the legal limit.
According to the complaint, officers found a black handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml behind the passenger seat.
Jones is facing charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container. This is his second DUI.
"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."
