Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque

According to the complaint, officers found a black handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml behind the passenger seat.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container. This is his second DUI.

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."

