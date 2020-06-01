Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque

Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 01, 2020 09:53 AM
Created: June 01, 2020 08:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jon Jones was in downtown Albuquerque Sunday night trying to prevent some property damage.

The UFC light heavyweight champion posted a video of himself taking spray cans away from two masked men in downtown Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

"Give me the spray can, give me the spray can," Jones demanded repeatedly until the two men complied.

"As a young black man, trust me, I'm frustrated as well," Jones wrote in the caption for the video. "But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s---." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque
Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque
Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque
Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Cross-referencing reveals 61 additional deaths on the Navajo Nation
Cross-referencing reveals 61 additional deaths on the Navajo Nation
Advertisement


Mayor Keller praises peaceful protest, blames 'agitators' for downtown chaos
Mayor Keller praises peaceful protest, blames 'agitators' for downtown chaos
Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque
Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque
Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque
Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque
League of Women Voters shares voter guide online
League of Women Voters shares voter guide online