Jon 'Bones' Jones takes spray cans away from vandals in Albuquerque

Updated: June 01, 2020 09:53 AM
Created: June 01, 2020 08:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jon Jones was in downtown Albuquerque Sunday night trying to prevent some property damage.
The UFC light heavyweight champion posted a video of himself taking spray cans away from two masked men in downtown Albuquerque.
"Give me the spray can, give me the spray can," Jones demanded repeatedly until the two men complied.
"As a young black man, trust me, I'm frustrated as well," Jones wrote in the caption for the video. "But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s---."
