Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 01, 2020 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- MMA champion fighter Jon Jones and a group of his friends returned to downtown Albuquerque Monday to help businesses clean up following a night of rioting.

Jones was seen taking away spray cans from two men during the rioting. 

The owner of Lindy's Diner on 5th and Central credited with Jones with protecting her businesses. 

"Shout out to 'Bones' Jones," Dawn Vatoseow. "I think he saved our building. He was out there really trying to stop a lot of this."

Jones said he stepped up because he cares about community.

"When I got out there, it was people with rocks, people with sticks beating up on buildings spray painting buildings," Jones said. "At the end of the day, I have a lot of pride in this place and it was hard to watch them, and I wanted to do something about it."

Jones called on others to pitch in and "get to work."


 


