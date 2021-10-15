Jordan Nuñez sentenced to 21 years in prison | KOB 4

Jordan Nuñez sentenced to 21 years in prison

Jordan Nuñez sentenced to 21 years in prison

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 15, 2021 02:37 PM
Created: October 15, 2021 02:22 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Jordan Nuñez was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the child abuse death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.

Friday was day four of his sentencing hearing. Nuñez was facing up to 24 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The judge's sentencing included 18 years for the child abuse charge and 3 years for one of the tampering charges. The other tampering charge was dropped.

Nuñez was the last person to be sentenced in the horrific case in northern New Mexico. 

As for the others charged in Jeremiah's death – Tracy Pena, Jeremiah's mom, agreed to a deal for a 12-year prison sentence. Nuñez's father, Thomas Ferguson, died of an apparent suicide in jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19
New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12
New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12
Neighbors raise concerns over homeless camps in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors raise concerns over homeless camps in NW Albuquerque
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight
FILE - This undated file photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. A New Mexico judge has denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory who sought to block a vaccine mandate. Workers risk being fired if they don't comply with the lab's Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, afternoon deadline. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
UNM cold case homicide suspect confesses to third homicide from the 1980s
UNM cold case homicide suspect confesses to third homicide from the 1980s