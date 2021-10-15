Jordan Nuñez sentenced to 21 years in prison

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M. — Jordan Nuñez was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the child abuse death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.
Friday was day four of his sentencing hearing. Nuñez was facing up to 24 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence.
The judge's sentencing included 18 years for the child abuse charge and 3 years for one of the tampering charges. The other tampering charge was dropped.
Nuñez was the last person to be sentenced in the horrific case in northern New Mexico.
As for the others charged in Jeremiah's death – Tracy Pena, Jeremiah's mom, agreed to a deal for a 12-year prison sentence. Nuñez's father, Thomas Ferguson, died of an apparent suicide in jail.
