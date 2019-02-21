Man wanted on two active felony warrants
KOB Web Staff
February 21, 2019 01:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants.
30-year-old Joseph Melendez his facing charges of theft of a credit card, forgery of a credit card, and drug possession among other charges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
