Man wanted on two active felony warrants

Joseph Mendez is described as 5'10", 215 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. 

KOB Web Staff
February 21, 2019 01:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants.

30-year-old Joseph Melendez his facing charges of theft of a credit card, forgery of a credit card, and drug possession among other charges. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted here. 

Created: February 21, 2019 01:28 PM

