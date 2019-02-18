Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation | KOB 4
Advertisement

Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation

Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation

Marian Camacho
February 18, 2019 10:45 AM

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. - KOB was in the courtroom as a Sandoval County judge ordered 16-year-old Joshua Owen to remain in custody.

Advertisement

Owen's attorney had requested he be released to his parents, who stood behind him in court Monday, but that request was denied.

The judge also ordered that Owen undergo a mental evaluation.

Police say he fired a shot inside V. Sue Cleveland High School Thursday morning before school. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to court documents, Owen had made a "kill list" that included his ex-girlfriend. 

Owen is facing three counts of attempted murder. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 18, 2019 10:45 AM
Created: February 18, 2019 10:35 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Wintry weather hits parts of New Mexico, more on the way
Wintry weather hits parts of New Mexico, more on the way
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup
3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup
Advertisement




Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation
Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation
Wintry weather hits parts of New Mexico, more on the way
Wintry weather hits parts of New Mexico, more on the way
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
House bill would require nurses on school campuses
House bill would require nurses on school campuses
Police search for teen who left reintegration facility
David Fierro