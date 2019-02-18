Accused Cleveland shooter to remain in custody, undergo mental evaluation
Marian Camacho
February 18, 2019 10:45 AM
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. - KOB was in the courtroom as a Sandoval County judge ordered 16-year-old Joshua Owen to remain in custody.
Owen's attorney had requested he be released to his parents, who stood behind him in court Monday, but that request was denied.
The judge also ordered that Owen undergo a mental evaluation.
Police say he fired a shot inside V. Sue Cleveland High School Thursday morning before school. No one was hurt in the incident.
According to court documents, Owen had made a "kill list" that included his ex-girlfriend.
Owen is facing three counts of attempted murder.
