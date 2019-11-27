Joy 4 The Holidays: Behind the scenes at the River of Lights | KOB 4
Joy 4 The Holidays: Behind the scenes at the River of Lights

Joy Wang
Updated: November 27, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 05:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark will feature 600 displays and animated sculptures this year.

Crews began setting up in September.

Joey Trujillo is the man behind the largest display—the green dinosaur.

It is 56 feet long and 11 feet wide.

“Watching the people just come and… the little smiles on kid's faces, it's fun,” Trujillo said. “It's Christmas year-round for us back there.”

Prior to Trujillo joining the team 18 years ago, all the sculptures at River of Lights were 2-dimensional.

“I started working here as a horticulturalist, and my boss had needed a welder at the time,” he said. “I told her I knew how to weld so she gave me a shot at it, and when I made the T-Rex, she just she gave me the job and we started going from there.”

Since then, more dinosaurs and other displays have been added to the show.

“I'm kind of in the holiday spirit all year round ‘cause we're thinking about what we're making,” Trujillo said.

River of Lights runs from Nov. 30 – Dec. 30.


