Joy 4 the Holidays: Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year

Now, he's lighting things up in a different way.

“I get so much energy from people telling me that you have made my Christmas better,” expressed Plourde.

The Plourdes believe the true meaning of Christmas has to do with the spirit of giving.

“It was basically the significance of the Christmas lights was to shine out the blessings to all of those out there,” said Sandra Plourde, his wife.

Which is why it's so hard to tell people that when the lights go dark come New Year's, it'll be the end of a 14 year tradition.

“It's just hard now for me, and I have a hard time saying no because the last 3 years I've told people well this may be my last year,” Davis said. “Because every year after that my body just got weaker and weaker. My mind wants to think 25, but my body says he look you gotta slow down now."

Neighbors are offering to be his elves and help decorate, but Plourde says he's needed at home. He almost fell off a ladder a few weeks before Christmas.

“You know, Dave you gotta be careful,” Davis told himself. “You gotta us common sense. You've got a wife you gotta watch and take care of. So I got choose that over something I love doing.”

So Davis will make the most of the holidays the only way he knows how.

“My husband's way of showing other people how much we care and love for them to feel the spirit and the joy of the season,” said Sandra.

“The greatest feeling I can give a person to see them happy and thankful,” Davis said.



