Joy 4 the Holidays: Pueblo-style gingerbread house competition

Joy Wang
Updated: December 12, 2019 10:37 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 09:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has hosted the Pueblo-style gingerbread house competition for 11 years.

Roger Deale submitted his first pueblo gingerbread house as a dare from a friend.

“We decided that 2018 was going to be a year of firsts,” he said. “Not only for himself but for me.”

Deale came in second place in his first year of the competition, and he returning this year.

He has spent more than 10 hours working on his house.

Deale said the process is a labor of love.

“This was basically both for the competition and the fun of it,” he said.

Cash prizes will go to the winners of the competition.

Their creations will be on display at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center through Jan. 7.


