Joy 4 the Holidays: The enchanting Festival of Trees

Austin Denton is one of the hundreds of families who benefits from the event.

“Austin was born with a spinal cord tumor,” said his grandmother, Phyllis Denton. “After multiple operations he ended up having some paralysis in his legs, but he was really into sports and so it was amazing what they could do for these kids that have some disabilities.”

Denton's family now helps decorate the trees.

The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the hospital. It helps raise about $150,000 every year.

The trees will be on display Friday-Sunday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

A $1 donation per person is suggested to get in.