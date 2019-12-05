Joy 4 the Holidays: The enchanting Festival of Trees | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Joy 4 the Holidays: The enchanting Festival of Trees

Joy Wang
Updated: December 05, 2019 10:42 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 08:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Festival of Trees takes place in Albuquerque every year before Christmas.

The event takes five months and hundreds of volunteers to put on.

Advertisement

All the trees at the event look different. The money that the trees earn at auction goes to the Carrie Tingley Foundation.

“We hear so many stories of people who have been patients at Carrie Tingley Hospital or their children were patients at Carrie Tingley Hospital and wonderful and they're just so gracious to give back to that community,” said Carolyn Gordon, a decorator.

Austin Denton is one of the hundreds of families who benefits from the event.

“Austin was born with a spinal cord tumor,” said his grandmother, Phyllis Denton. “After multiple operations he ended up having some paralysis in his legs, but he was really into sports and so it was amazing what they could do for these kids that have some disabilities.”

Denton's family now helps decorate the trees.

The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the hospital. It helps raise about $150,000 every year.

The trees will be on display Friday-Sunday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

A $1 donation per person is suggested to get in.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Church in Roswell pays off $10,000 worth of Walmart layaway
Church in Roswell pays off $10,000 worth of Walmart layaway
Video shows first ART bus crash
Video shows first ART bus crash
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
New entertainment venue making construction progress
New entertainment venue making construction progress
Advertisement


NMSP officer helps woman who went into labor during snow storm
NMSP officer helps woman who went into labor during snow storm
Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business
Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business
Sealed documents at center of why 17-year-old was mistakenly held for murder
Sealed documents at center of why 17-year-old was mistakenly held for murder
Video shows first ART bus crash
Video shows first ART bus crash
Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints
Expo New Mexico employee claims he was fired for making complaints