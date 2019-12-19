Joy 4 the Holidays: The Old Town Christmas Tree | KOB 4
Joy 4 the Holidays: The Old Town Christmas Tree

Joy Wang
Updated: December 19, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: December 19, 2019 09:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Christmas Tree in Old Town is made up of 150 trees.

They are stacked on top of each other. And it’s thanks to a family with a lot of Christmas spirit.

The Aceves starts loading up their trucks in November, traveling hours away to pick up the trees.

“Henry Aceves and Karen Aceves owned the basket rug shop and Plaza Don Luis,” said Ashely Aceves. “So when they were building Plaza Don Luis, that's when Old Town Optimist came over and said we want to put this tree in your plaza.”

When the club couldn't afford it anymore, the Aceves family took over.

“Henry, who is my father, said we've got to purchase this tree,” Ashely said. “We've got to keep this going. I've gotta give back to the community and this is how we're going to do it.”

The entire family, ages five to 71, help pick up the trees and decorate the trees.

“It's so fun to show them like, oh this is what I grew up with and you're going to grow up with it too and just be a part of this,” said Mari Aceves.

The city eventually helps put the large tree together.

It will be up until Jan. 11.


