Joy 4 the Holidays: The Old Town Christmas Tree

When the club couldn't afford it anymore, the Aceves family took over.

“Henry, who is my father, said we've got to purchase this tree,” Ashely said. “We've got to keep this going. I've gotta give back to the community and this is how we're going to do it.”

The entire family, ages five to 71, help pick up the trees and decorate the trees.

“It's so fun to show them like, oh this is what I grew up with and you're going to grow up with it too and just be a part of this,” said Mari Aceves.

The city eventually helps put the large tree together.

It will be up until Jan. 11.