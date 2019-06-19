Joy Harjo becomes first Native American named U.S. Poet Laureate | KOB 4
Joy Harjo becomes first Native American named U.S. Poet Laureate

Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Joy Harjo was named the U.S. Poet Laureate Wednesday. She is making history as the first Native American to serve in the position. 

Harjo is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and was born in Oklahoma. She graduated from both the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe and the University of New Mexico. 

Harjo later taught at IAIA and UNM. She is also the author of eight books of poetry. 

As poet laureate, Harjo is tasked with raising "the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry." 

